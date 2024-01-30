HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HRT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE HRT opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. HireRight has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HireRight by 472.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HireRight by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

