HNI Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HNI in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

