Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $222,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

