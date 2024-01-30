HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) & New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Critical Comparison

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA 14.20% 12.94% 7.77% New Providence Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $2.07 billion 1.38 $262.35 million $6.89 9.80 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than New Providence Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk and Volatility

HORIBA has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HORIBA and New Providence Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HORIBA beats New Providence Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

