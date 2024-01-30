Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $27.10.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.