Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

