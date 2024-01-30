Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.090-26.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 28.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.25.

Shares of HUM opened at $365.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.30. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

