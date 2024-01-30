Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,888 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.28% of Huntington Bancshares worth $42,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,309,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 187,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

