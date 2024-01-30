Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $258.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $261.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

