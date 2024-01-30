ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.28

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.80. ICTS International shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
ICTS International Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.
ICTS International Company Profile
ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, System development, implementation and assimilation, and airport security surveys and audits; and explosive detection dog handling services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ICTS International
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.