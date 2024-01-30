Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 29.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $823,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Waters by 0.3% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 69,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $20,027,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $324.48 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.98. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.93 and its 200 day moving average is $282.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

