Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,396,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

