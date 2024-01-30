Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

