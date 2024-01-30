Ieq Capital LLC Buys 283 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.