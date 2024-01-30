Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,424,000 after acquiring an additional 792,900 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.