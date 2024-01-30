Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of RF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

