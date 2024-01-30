Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,813.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

