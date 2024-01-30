Ieq Capital LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

HIG opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

