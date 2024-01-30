Ieq Capital LLC Invests $409,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.