Ieq Capital LLC Invests $460,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,171,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

