Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

