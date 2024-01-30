Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 324,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

