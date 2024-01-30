Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

