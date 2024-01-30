Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

