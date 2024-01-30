Ieq Capital LLC Sells 464 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

