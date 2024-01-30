Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.