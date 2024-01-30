Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

