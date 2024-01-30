Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

