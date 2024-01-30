Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.25 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.67.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$76.68 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

