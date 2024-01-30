Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.09. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.