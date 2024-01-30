Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Boosted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 30.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

