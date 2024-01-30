InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.540-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.3 million-$491.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.6 million.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 71.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

