Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Up 0.4%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 132.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

