Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Up 0.4%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 132.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
