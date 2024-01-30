Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.8 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 0.65.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.54 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
