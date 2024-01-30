Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.6 %

IBP opened at $196.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $199.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

