Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 190,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Integra Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $179.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.