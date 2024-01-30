Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

