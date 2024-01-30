International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

IBM stock opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

