International Paper (IP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IP

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.