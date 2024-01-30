International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $132.63

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.63 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 129.55 ($1.65). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 130.60 ($1.66), with a volume of 2,370,017 shares traded.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,612.00 and a beta of 0.26.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

