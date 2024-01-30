Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

