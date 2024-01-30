Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 924.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,640 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

