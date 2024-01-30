Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.52. 25,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 34,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,400.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

