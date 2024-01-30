Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) recently:
- 1/26/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $830.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/19/2024 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2024 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
ASML Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $882.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $883.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
