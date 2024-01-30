Investors Buy High Volume of Coupang Call Options (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,845 call options.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Coupang by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

CPNG stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

