Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,943 put options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 2,835 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

