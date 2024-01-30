Investors Purchase Large Volume of CleanSpark Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 30,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 25,845 call options.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CleanSpark by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

