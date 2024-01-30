IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $2,434,523. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

