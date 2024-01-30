iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DGRO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.