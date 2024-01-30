iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 73,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 116,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.