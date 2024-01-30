iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 544,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 488,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.